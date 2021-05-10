Truist Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $100.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

EOG traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.55. 5,515,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,567,513. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $86.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.59 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

