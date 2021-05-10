Truist Securiti Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a research report issued on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

PAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE:PAA opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

