Truist Securiti Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Owl Rock Capital in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

ORCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 80,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,138,179.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,811,988.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $1,454,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,589,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,024,744.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,103,763 shares of company stock valued at $15,821,754 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2,254.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 103,240 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $785,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

