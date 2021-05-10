Truist Securiti Comments on Comstock Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

CRK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

NYSE CRK opened at $5.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,569 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 583,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 293,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Comstock Resources by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 218,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Comstock Resources by 736.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 223,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 197,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.