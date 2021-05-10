Truist Securiti Comments on Marathon Oil Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

