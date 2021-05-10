Truist Securiti Weighs in on Autolus Therapeutics plc’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.31.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AUTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.59.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after buying an additional 107,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 320,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

