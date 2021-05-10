Truist Securiti Weighs in on El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for El Pollo Loco in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $647.50 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.57.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,488 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 95.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 25.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

