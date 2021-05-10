Truist Securiti Weighs in on James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of James River Group in a report released on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for James River Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

James River Group stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. James River Group has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in James River Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in James River Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 51,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in James River Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in James River Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

