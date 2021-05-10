Truist Securiti Weighs in on NuVasive, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for NuVasive in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.80.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $69.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

In related news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

