Trust Wallet Token Price Reaches $0.93 on Major Exchanges (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $232.66 million and $29.83 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001659 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $344.48 or 0.00616296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00065828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 117.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.26 or 0.00247352 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $685.07 or 0.01225633 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00030238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.21 or 0.00742840 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.