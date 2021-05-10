TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Tops $3.44

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. TrustSwap has a market cap of $280.91 million and $4.70 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $3.44 or 0.00006215 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 22.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00082278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00064200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00105730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.45 or 0.00777000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00052087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,834.82 or 0.08747617 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,806 coins and its circulating supply is 81,773,706 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

