TrustVerse (TRV) One Day Volume Hits $708,701.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $11.75 million and $708,701.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00082347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00018401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00063358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00105529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.87 or 0.00772478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00052031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,871.59 or 0.08774652 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars.

