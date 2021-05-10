Tucows (TSE:TC) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$70.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 26.97% from the company’s previous close.

Tucows stock traded down C$1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$95.85. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$100.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$99.48. Tucows has a 1 year low of C$73.65 and a 1 year high of C$120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 144.57.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$92.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tucows will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.