Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.18). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPTX. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of TPTX opened at $64.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average is $108.96. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15).

In related news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,593 shares of company stock valued at $11,383,968 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

