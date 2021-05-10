TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading Down 12.1% This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $32.74 million and $6.19 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000103 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 100,947,409,163 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

