TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TuSimple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of TuSimple stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.04. 40,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,627. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

