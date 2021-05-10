TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.59% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSP. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.
TSP stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.04. 40,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,627. TuSimple has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $41.50.
About TuSimple
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.