TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSP. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TSP stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.04. 40,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,627. TuSimple has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.