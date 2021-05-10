TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:TSP traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 40,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,627. TuSimple has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

