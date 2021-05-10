Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TWTR. Guggenheim upped their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Shares of TWTR traded down $1.90 on Monday, reaching $51.89. 480,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,709,373. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,751. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Mackay Shields acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,077,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 24,354,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $584,745,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 17,011.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $366,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,938,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $573,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067,613 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $411,009,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

