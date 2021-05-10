Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s previous close.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.16.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.31. The company had a trading volume of 371,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,709,373. Twitter has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,751. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

