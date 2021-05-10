Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.84% from the company’s current price.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.76.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $53.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $411,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $496,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Twitter by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

