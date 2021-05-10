Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

NYSE:TSN remained flat at $$78.82 during midday trading on Monday. 3,610,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,442,000 after buying an additional 169,122 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,123,000 after acquiring an additional 121,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after acquiring an additional 993,113 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

