u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.75 and last traded at $67.75. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBLXF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Baader Bank downgraded u-blox from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.04.

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless communication solutions for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

