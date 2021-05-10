U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,267 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,399,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 85,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $62.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.55.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

In related news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

