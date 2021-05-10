UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

ICAGY traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $5.91. 547,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $14.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.