UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.88. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $57.53.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 19.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

