UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.88. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $57.53.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
