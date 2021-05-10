UCA Coin (UCA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $33,758.00

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. One UCA Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. UCA Coin has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $33,758.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $306.80 or 0.00551350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065721 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 115.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00248035 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $680.39 or 0.01222730 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00030103 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.17 or 0.00740709 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,304,579,777 coins and its circulating supply is 2,026,851,152 coins. UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com . UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

Buying and Selling UCA Coin

