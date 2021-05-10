UGAS 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.16 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $1.16 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00085671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00065894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00106986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.55 or 0.00797120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00053424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,064.39 or 0.09060501 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

