Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CAO Sells $16,141.14 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total transaction of $16,141.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Theodore Alan Huizenga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 732 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $101,140.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.25. The company had a trading volume of 725,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,374. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $61.96 and a one year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,709 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,554,000 after acquiring an additional 186,213 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,536 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

