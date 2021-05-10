Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells $41,265.84 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RARE stock traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,374. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.43. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.96 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.41.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

