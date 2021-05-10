UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.92

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.92 and last traded at $99.61, with a volume of 1098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,507,222.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $56,333.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,422.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,130 shares of company stock worth $2,748,897. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.