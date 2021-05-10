Umbrella Network (UMB) Trading Down 10.3% This Week

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $12.25 million and $2.47 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011417 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009403 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars.

