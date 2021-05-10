UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.05

Shares of UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 6200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

UNCFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale upgraded UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

