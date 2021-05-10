UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

UNCRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:UNCRY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.69. 80,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,033. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

