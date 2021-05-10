UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UNCRY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:UNCRY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.69. 80,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,033. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

