UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNCFF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $11.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.42. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.