Unido EP Price Tops $0.24 (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $183,341.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $368.86 or 0.00664377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00066120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 144.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00247143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $670.33 or 0.01207372 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00030813 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.89 or 0.00732879 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,322 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

