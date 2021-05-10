UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) vs. Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Critical Review

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) and Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of UniFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of UniFirst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares UniFirst and Transcontinental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniFirst $1.80 billion 2.34 $135.77 million $7.13 31.37 Transcontinental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for UniFirst and Transcontinental, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniFirst 0 2 0 0 2.00 Transcontinental 0 2 5 0 2.71

UniFirst currently has a consensus price target of $248.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.88%. Transcontinental has a consensus price target of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 22.16%. Given Transcontinental’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Transcontinental is more favorable than UniFirst.

Profitability

This table compares UniFirst and Transcontinental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniFirst 7.25% 7.48% 5.92% Transcontinental N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UniFirst beats Transcontinental on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. The company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, gloves, masks, sanitizers, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, it provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that is exposed to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, healthcare providers, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc. engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings. This sector serves dairy, coffee, meat and poultry, pet food, agriculture, beverage, confectionery, industrial, and consumer product markets, as well as supermarkets. The Printing sector provides integrated services for retailers, such as premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-color books, and personalized and mass marketing products. The Media sector is involved in printing and digital publishing of educational and trade books, and specialized publications for professionals and newspapers in French and English. Transcontinental Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

