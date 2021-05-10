UniLend One Day Trading Volume Hits $18.63 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003017 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $25.69 million and approximately $18.63 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00082347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00018401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00063358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00105529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.87 or 0.00772478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00052031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,871.59 or 0.08774652 BTC.

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

