Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $37,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Union Pacific by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.05.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.70. The stock had a trading volume of 32,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.38. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $229.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

