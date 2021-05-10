uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS.

QURE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.25. 370,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22. uniQure has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $71.45.

QURE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $188,534.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $473,504 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

