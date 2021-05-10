Unisocks (SOCKS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $136,443.00

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $29.40 million and $136,443.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for about $93,621.35 or 1.68629603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00082347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00018401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00063358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00105529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.87 or 0.00772478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00052031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,871.59 or 0.08774652 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

