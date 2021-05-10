Unistake (UNISTAKE) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Unistake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Unistake has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Unistake has a market capitalization of $12.73 million and $497,200.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $368.86 or 0.00664377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00066120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 144.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00247143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $670.33 or 0.01207372 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00030813 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.89 or 0.00732879 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,579,979 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

