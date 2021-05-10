United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) CEO Steven Spinner Sells 50,000 Shares

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 788,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,802. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

