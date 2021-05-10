United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,800 shares during the quarter. United Natural Foods makes up 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of United Natural Foods worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,378 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

United Natural Foods stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.39. 2,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,847. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.