United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Argus

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Argus from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on URI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

United Rentals stock traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $352.23. 14,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,318. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.42 and a 200 day moving average of $265.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $105.26 and a 12-month high of $348.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.1% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

