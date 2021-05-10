United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.45. 50,099,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,864,277. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,531. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $46,174,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $16,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

