United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Christopher Patusky Sells 100 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Christopher Patusky sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $19,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

UTHR traded down $5.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.88. The company had a trading volume of 302,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.20. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in United Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.