Unitrade 1-Day Volume Tops $3.26 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Unitrade coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $17.94 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00086846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00065683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00107154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.88 or 0.00803968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,319.16 or 0.09179346 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

TRADE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

