Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Univar Solutions’ earnings. Univar Solutions posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Univar Solutions.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

NYSE UNVR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 137.56, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Univar Solutions by 56.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Univar Solutions by 555.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 51,826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Univar Solutions by 14.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

